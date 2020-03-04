Trio of digital experts added to Corus board of directors

Alex Carloss, Stephanie Coyles and Sameer Deen have joined, bringing the company's board to 12 members in total.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Corus Quay - General 2

Alex Carloss, Stephanie Coyles and Sameer Deen have joined, bringing the company’s board to 12 members in total.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN