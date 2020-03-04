Transplant gives CTV a Wednesday night ratings win

The Sphere Media Plus-produced medical drama pulled in an average audience of 1.3 million on its Wednesday premiere, leading its 9 p.m. timeslot.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
