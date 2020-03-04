OMNI renews Blood and Water, Second Jen

Both series broke CSA records by being the first OMNI programs to earn nominations for Best Drama (Blood and Water) and Best Comedy (Second Jen).
By Kelly Townsend
14 mins ago
Second Jen 02

Both series broke CSA records by being the first OMNI programs to earn nominations for Best Drama (Blood and Water) and Best Comedy (Second Jen).

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN