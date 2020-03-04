Naveen Prasad’s next step
The industry veteran discusses his decision to move on from his post as president of Vice Canada and what's next for him.
The industry veteran discusses his decision to move on from his post as president of Vice Canada and what’s next for him.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN