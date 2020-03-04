Naveen Prasad’s next step

The industry veteran discusses his decision to move on from his post as president of Vice Canada and what's next for him.
By Lauren Malyk
30 mins ago

The industry veteran discusses his decision to move on from his post as president of Vice Canada and what’s next for him.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN