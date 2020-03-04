Five Qs with: Robin Mirsky

The board of directors' tribute honouree talks how the Rogers Group of Funds has evolved and the decision to open a new envelope with Creative BC.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago

The board of directors’ tribute honouree talks how the Rogers Group of Funds has evolved and the decision to open a new envelope with Creative BC.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN