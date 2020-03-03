Citytv, Brain Power find a perfect match with The Wedding Planners
Brain Power Studio founder Beth Stevenson shares how Citytv popped the question to greenlight the series and how it fits into their growth strategy.
Brain Power Studio founder Beth Stevenson shares how Citytv popped the question to greenlight the series and how it fits into their growth strategy.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN