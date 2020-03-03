Broadcast revenue grows for TVA

In Q4, film production and audiovisual services grew by nearly 24% to $23.6 million, while the new production and distribution segment brought in $6.8 million.
By Bree Rody
2 hours ago
Streaming TV

In Q4, film production and audiovisual services grew by nearly 24% to $23.6 million, while the new production and distribution segment brought in $6.8 million.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN