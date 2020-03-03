Broadcast revenue grows for TVA
In Q4, film production and audiovisual services grew by nearly 24% to $23.6 million, while the new production and distribution segment brought in $6.8 million.
In Q4, film production and audiovisual services grew by nearly 24% to $23.6 million, while the new production and distribution segment brought in $6.8 million.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN