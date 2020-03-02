Corus launches new multi-channel Global app with free content

Corus is bringing its channels under one umbrella, with select unscripted content from Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada available to stream free in a 7-day window.
By Kelly Townsend
41 mins ago
global-tv-app

Corus is bringing its channels under one umbrella, with select unscripted content from Food Network Canada and HGTV Canada available to stream free in a 7-day window.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN