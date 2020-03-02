CBC reorganizes with wide-ranging, ‘audience-centric’ strategy

EVP Barb Williams unveiled a new three-pronged structure that aims to shift the CBC from a "siloed traditional media operation to a truly audience-centric, content company."
By Jordan Pinto
32 mins ago

EVP Barb Williams unveiled a new three-pronged structure that aims to shift the CBC from a “siloed traditional media operation to a truly audience-centric, content company.”

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN
Tags: