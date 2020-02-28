Syfy orders supernatural series from Blue Ice Pictures

The Surrealtor, from the prodco behind Vagrant Queen (pictured), has received a straight-to-series order from NBCUniversal channel Syfy and is expected to premiere in 2021.
By Kelly Townsend
27 mins ago
syfy-vagrant-queen-01

