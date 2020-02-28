Syfy orders supernatural series from Blue Ice Pictures
The Surrealtor, from the prodco behind Vagrant Queen (pictured), has received a straight-to-series order from NBCUniversal channel Syfy and is expected to premiere in 2021.
The Surrealtor, from the prodco behind Vagrant Queen (pictured), has received a straight-to-series order from NBCUniversal channel Syfy and is expected to premiere in 2021.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN