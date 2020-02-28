Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 18 to 24, 2020 The Mandalorian, Star Trek: Picard and Star Wars: The Clone Wars all make the top three on this week's Digital Original list.

This week’s Digital Original list saw Star Wars: The Clone Wars jump from #8 to the top three, earning an average of 4,062,170 demand expressions. Meanwhile, demand for other sci-fi series like The Mandalorian (#1) and Star Trek: Picard (#2) continued to stay strong.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 4,780,061 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 4,152,399

3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 4,062,170

4. The Witcher (Netflix): 3,549,890

5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,901,957

6. Narcos (Netflix): 2,807,032

7. Titans (Netflix): 2,512,849

8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,419,991

9. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,350,002

10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,192,729

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. The Mandalorian: 4,780,061 avg. demand expressions

2. My Hero Academia: 4,476,672

3. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 4,425,048

4. Star Trek: Picard: 4,152,399

5. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 4,062,170

6. Outlander: 3,832,009

7. Game Of Thrones: 3,749,635

8. The Good Place: 3,716,090

9. Criminal Minds: 3,652,854

10. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,634,402

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Feb. 18 to 24, 2020.

Image of The Mandalorian courtesy of Disney+