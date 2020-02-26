A Perfect Plan, Hazy Little Thing among CFF world premieres

Director Sergio Navarretta's The Cuban will open the 14th edition, while Steve Markle's Shoot to Marry caps off the Toronto-based fest.
By Lauren Malyk
30 mins ago
Hazy Little Thing

