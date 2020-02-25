New feature gives insight into what people are watching on Netflix

The new tool compiles daily "Top 10" lists for series and films, with unscripted show Love is Blind leading the chart in Canada today and Vikings coming in at number six.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

