Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 11 to 17, 2020 The Mandalorian, Star Trek: Picard and The Witcher continue to lead, while demand for Narcos saw the show land at #7.

The week of Feb. 11 to 17 saw The Mandalorian (#1), Star Trek: Picard (#2) and and The Witcher (#3) continue to dominate the top three spots on Parrot’s Digital Original list. Meanwhile, the Feb. 13th season two debut of Narcos: Mexico saw the show secure the #7 slot, with an average of 2,342,921 demand expressions.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 5,828,242 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 4,023,293

3. The Witcher (Netflix): 3,714,536

4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,125,499

5. Titans (Netflix): 2,599,594

6. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,395,793

7. Narcos (Netflix): 2,342,921

8. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 2,339,456

9. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,320,149

10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,240,676

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. The Mandalorian: 5,828,242 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Picard: 4,023,293

3. The Good Place: 3,995,688

4. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,831,575

5. My Hero Academia: 3,754,890

6. Outlander: 3,753,014

7. The Witcher: 3,714,536

8. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,476,063

9. Game Of Thrones: 3,457,156

10. Shameless: 3,333,847

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Feb. 11 to 17, 2020.

Image of season two of Narcos: Mexico courtesy of Netflix