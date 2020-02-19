Gravitas Ventures takes on James vs. His Future Self

The sci-fi comedy up for best original screenplay at the Canadian Screen Awards is expected to be released theatrically in the U.S. this May.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
James vs 0v1 -v2

The sci-fi comedy up for best original screenplay at the Canadian Screen Awards is expected to be released theatrically in the U.S. this May.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN