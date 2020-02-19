Breakthrough, Black Fawn spark Vicious Fun with Turner LatAm

The Toronto prodcos have partnered with Turner Latin America's production banner to develop, co-finance and produce genre titles, starting with horror Vicious Fun.
By Kelly Townsend
32 mins ago
vicous-fun-01

The Toronto prodcos have partnered with Turner Latin America’s production banner to develop, co-finance and produce genre titles, starting with horror Vicious Fun.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN