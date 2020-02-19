Breakthrough, Black Fawn spark Vicious Fun with Turner LatAm
The Toronto prodcos have partnered with Turner Latin America's production banner to develop, co-finance and produce genre titles, starting with horror Vicious Fun.
The Toronto prodcos have partnered with Turner Latin America’s production banner to develop, co-finance and produce genre titles, starting with horror Vicious Fun.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN