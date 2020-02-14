WildBrain’s AVOD revenues hit by YouTube rule changes

Since new regulations were introduced that stopped YouTube serving personalized ads on "made for kids" content, WildBrain Spark has seen a 40% year-over-year revenue dip.
By Jordan Pinto
31 mins ago
YouTube - from Unsplash

Since new regulations were introduced that stopped YouTube serving personalized ads on “made for kids” content, WildBrain Spark has seen a 40% year-over-year revenue dip.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN