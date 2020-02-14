Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Feb. 4 to 10, 2020
The Mandalorian continues to lead, while Star Trek: Picard (pictured) and The Witcher land at #2 and #3, respectively.
This week’s Digital Originals list saw average demand expressions for The Mandalorian hit 5,499,665, an increase from last week’s average of 5,274,134 demand expressions. Meanwhile, both Star Trek: Picard (pictured) and The Witcher stayed strong, landing at #2 and #3, respectively. This week’s list also saw BoJack Horseman claim the #5 spot with 2,587,837 expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 5,499,665 avg. demand expressions
2. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 3,848,849
3. The Witcher (Netflix): 3,581,447
4. Titans (Netflix): 2,467,977
5. BoJack Horseman (Netflix): 2,587,837
6. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix): 2,319,461
7. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,284,226
8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,284,226
9. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,202,292
10. The Handmaid’s Tale (Crave/CTV Drama Channel): 2,137,441
Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada
1. Saturday Night Live: 5,903,532 avg. demand expressions
2. The Mandalorian: 5,499,665
3. My Hero Academia: 4,380,940
4. The Good Place: 4,314,063
5. Star Trek: Picard: 3,848,849
6. Brooklyn Nine-Nine: 3,667,223
7. The Witcher: 3,581,447
8. Shameless: 3,527,794
9. Game Of Thrones: 3,463,200
10. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,282,911
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Feb. 4 to 10, 2020.
Image of Star Trek: Picard courtesy of Bell Media