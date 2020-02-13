Photo gallery: CMPA Prime Time 2020

A selection of photos from a lively 48 hours in Ottawa following the release of the BTLR panel's long-awaited recommendations report.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

A selection of photos from a lively 48 hours in Ottawa following the release of the BTLR panel’s long-awaited recommendations report.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN