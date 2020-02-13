MacLeod unveils Ontario film and TV advisory panel members

Cinespace VP Jim Mirkopoulos will serve as chair, while Shaftesbury's Christina Jennings has been tapped as its vice chair.
By Lauren Malyk
9 mins ago
IMG_7224

Cinespace VP Jim Mirkopoulos will serve as chair, while Shaftesbury's Christina Jennings has been tapped as its vice chair.

