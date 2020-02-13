MacLeod unveils Ontario film and TV advisory panel members
Cinespace VP Jim Mirkopoulos will serve as chair, while Shaftesbury's Christina Jennings has been tapped as its vice chair.
Cinespace VP Jim Mirkopoulos will serve as chair, while Shaftesbury’s Christina Jennings has been tapped as its vice chair.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN