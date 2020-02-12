TIFF Next Wave’s Co-Lab opens the door for young creators

TIFF’s manager of youth and community initiatives Steph Guthrie explains how the single-day industry conference focuses on how to get a film seen rather than made.
By Kelly Townsend
9 mins ago
tiff-next-wave-2020-committee-02

TIFF’s manager of youth and community initiatives Steph Guthrie explains how the single-day industry conference focuses on how to get a film seen rather than made.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN