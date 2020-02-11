eOne lands int’l rights to Global drama Family Law

The studio is set to distribute the SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions legal drama worldwide, excluding Canada, as casting gets underway.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
eOne

The studio is set to distribute the SEVEN24 Films and Lark Productions legal drama worldwide, excluding Canada, as casting gets underway.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN