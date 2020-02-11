CBC, NBCUniversal Int’l Studios team for Lady Dicks

Co-created by Sherry White and Tassie Cameron, the buddy cop drama stars Baroness von Sketch Show's Meredith MacNeill and Orange Is The New Black's Adrienne C. Moore.
By Lauren Malyk
2 hours ago
Meredith and Adrienne -v3

