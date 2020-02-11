Beach House Pictures adopts Neopets

The virtual pet brand, which has more than 75 million players online, is coming to screen thanks to a partnership between the Blue Ant studio and JumpStart Games.
By Ryan Tuchow
1 hour ago
Copied from Kidscreen - Neopets

The virtual pet brand, which has more than 75 million players online, is coming to screen thanks to a partnership between the Blue Ant studio and JumpStart Games.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN