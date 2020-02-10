In brief: Canadian orgs, prodcos sign on for climate action

B.C. Green Park Group's climate pact for the creative industry earns over 70 signatories, WIFTV names genre concept winners and Bron-backed films nab Oscar gold.
By Kelly Townsend
60 mins ago
icebergs-2229887

B.C. Green Park Group’s climate pact for the creative industry earns over 70 signatories, WIFTV names genre concept winners and Bron-backed films nab Oscar gold.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN