Cartoon Network, Boomerang crawl on to Lucas the Spider

Fresh TV's animated show, adapted from a popular YouTube series, has been picked up by the two WarnerMedia broadcasters in a worldwide deal.
By Alexandra Whyte
14 mins ago
Copied from Kidscreen - LUCAS THE SPIDER

Fresh TV’s animated show, adapted from a popular YouTube series, has been picked up by the two WarnerMedia broadcasters in a worldwide deal.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN