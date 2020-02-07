WildBrain lines up new LGBTQ+ series
Longtime development exec Mike Vogel is sitting in the creator's chair for the first time with Princess Alexander, a story inspired by his childhood.
Longtime development exec Mike Vogel is sitting in the creator’s chair for the first time with Princess Alexander, a story inspired by his childhood.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN