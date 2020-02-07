Veteran TV exec Ellen Baine to exit Hollywood Suite

The specialty network's VP of programming is retiring at the end of March, with Sharon Stevens being promoted to lead the programming team.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

The specialty network’s VP of programming is retiring at the end of March, with Sharon Stevens being promoted to lead the programming team.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN