SXSW takes The Toll, adds PG (Psycho Goreman)

Ingrid Haas' Still Wylde (Canada/U.S.), Nicole Bazuin's Modern Whore and more are also set for the American festival.
By Lauren Malyk
1 hour ago
The Toll

Ingrid Haas’ Still Wylde (Canada/U.S.), Nicole Bazuin’s Modern Whore and more are also set for the American festival.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN