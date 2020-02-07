Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020 The Mandalorian continues to hold the #1 spot, while Star Trek: Picard rises to #2.

This week’s Digital Original list saw Star Trek: Picard rise to the #2 spot, earning an average of 4,808,448 demand expressions. Meanwhile, on the Overall TV Show chart, The Good Place‘s series finale saw the sitcom attract 4,676,984 demand expressions, landing the show in fourth place.

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 5,274,134 avg. demand expressions

2. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi): 4,808,448

3. The Witcher (Netflix): 4,244,759

4. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix): 3,017,497

5. Titans (Netflix): 2,866,463

6. Stranger Things (Netflix): 2,823,748

7. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 2,716,295

8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi): 2,277,760

9. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,268,261

10. You (Netflix): 2,090,829

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. Saturday Night Live: 5,486,727 avg. demand expressions

2. The Mandalorian: 5,274,134

3. Star Trek: Picard: 4,808,448

4. The Good Place: 4,676,984

5. The Witcher: 4,244,759

6. Game Of Thrones: 4,193,222

7. Shameless: 3,701,479

8. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,620,660

9. My Hero Academia: 3,616,280

10. Vikings: 3,471,107

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Jan. 28 to Feb. 3, 2020.

Image of The Mandalorian courtesy of Disney+