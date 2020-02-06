Sinking Ship goes big with Dino Dana The Movie launch

Presented by Fathom Events and Cineplex Events, the exclusive one-day event will see the film screened in over 550 theatres across North America this March.
By Lauren Malyk
10 mins ago
DDM_MASTER_052619.01_10_29_07.Still006

Presented by Fathom Events and Cineplex Events, the exclusive one-day event will see the film screened in over 550 theatres across North America this March.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN