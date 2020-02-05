Factual advocacy group calls on Kew to clarify its situation

The Fairness in Factual TV Campaign, led by CWA Canada and IATSE, has asked for assurances Kew will "deal fairly" with individuals it represents across the unscripted sector.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
shutterstock_people

The Fairness in Factual TV Campaign, led by CWA Canada and IATSE, has asked for assurances Kew will “deal fairly” with individuals it represents across the unscripted sector.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN