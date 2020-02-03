Docking among Frontieres Financing & Packaging Forum selections

Terrance Odette's Brethren and Dara Van Dusen's A Prayer for the Dying (Canada/Norway) are also among the Canadian projects tapped for the Karlskrona, Sweden event.
By Lauren Malyk
6 mins ago
docking_02

Terrance Odette’s Brethren and Dara Van Dusen’s A Prayer for the Dying (Canada/Norway) are also among the Canadian projects tapped for the Karlskrona, Sweden event.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN