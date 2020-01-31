Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Jan. 21 to 27, 2020 The Mandalorian and The Witcher continue to lead, while new entrant Star Trek: Picard claims the #4 spot.

For the week of Jan. 21 to 27, 2020, The Mandalorian (Disney+) and The Witcher (Netflix) continued to lead the Digital Original list, landing at #1 and #2, respectively. Meanwhile, Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+) landed at #3, followed by new entrant Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel).

Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada

1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 7,029,849 avg. demand expressions

2. The Witcher (Netflix): 4,993,841

3. Star Wars: The Clone Wars (Disney+): 3,679,934

4. Star Trek: Picard (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 3,595,705

5. Titans (Netflix): 3,085,615

6. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,027,544

7. You (Netflix): 2,661,328

8. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,544,808

9. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,387,007

10. Chilling Adventures of Sabrina (Netflix): 2,227,146

Top 10 Overall TV Shows: Canada

1. The Mandalorian: 7,029,849 avg. demand expressions

2. The Witcher: 4,993,841

3. Saturday Night Live: 4,961,947

4. My Hero Academia: 4,454,646

5. Game Of Thrones: 4,352,774

6. The Good Place: 4,064,053

7. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,846,705

8. Shameless: 3,826,151

9. Vikings: 3,681,287

10. Star Wars: The Clone Wars: 3,679,934

The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Jan. 21 to 27, 2020.

Image of The Mandalorian courtesy of Disney+