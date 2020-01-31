BTLR panelists talk CMF-Telefilm merger, regulating streamers
Janet Yale and Monique Simard also discussed data-gathering from OTTs, as they fleshed out details of the expansive 97-recommendation report at Prime Time.
Janet Yale and Monique Simard also discussed data-gathering from OTTs, as they fleshed out details of the expansive 97-recommendation report at Prime Time.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN