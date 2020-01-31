Alberta film, TV tax credit increased to 30% for locally-owned projects

The tax credit was announced in the province's 2019 budget to replace the Screen-Based Production Grant, and initially placed a 22% cap on financing production costs.
By Kelly Townsend
27 mins ago
alberta-image-tax

The tax credit was announced in the province’s 2019 budget to replace the Screen-Based Production Grant, and initially placed a 22% cap on financing production costs.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN