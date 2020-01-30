Liberals aim to table updated Broadcasting Act by June

Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault says the government will act quickly to table the legislation as Netflix, Telefilm and others react to the BTLR report.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago
guilbeault-prime-time

