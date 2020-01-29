BTLR report proposes sweeping overhaul of Cancon funding system

The report's 97 recommendations include combining the CMF and Telefilm, mandating that streamers contribute to Cancon, reintroducing terms of trade and an ad-free CBC.
By Jordan Pinto
51 mins ago
btlr-report-title-01

The report's 97 recommendations include combining the CMF and Telefilm, mandating that streamers contribute to Cancon, reintroducing terms of trade and an ad-free CBC.

