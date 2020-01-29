Ana Serrano named president of OCAD University

The digital trailblazer will depart her current position as chief digital officer at the CFC in June to take over as president and vice-chancellor of the university on July 1.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

The digital trailblazer will depart her current position as chief digital officer at the CFC in June to take over as president and vice-chancellor of the university on July 1.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN