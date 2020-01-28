Brain Power adds two new exec roles to boost content output

Stan Hum and Nancy Yeaman have been promoted to EVP, business development and distribution and EVP, kids and original content, respectively.
By Kelly Townsend
1 hour ago

Stan Hum and Nancy Yeaman have been promoted to EVP, business development and distribution and EVP, kids and original content, respectively.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN