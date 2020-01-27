Netflix takes int’l rights for Yap Films’ Unabomber docuseries

The four-hour docuseries, commissioned by Reelz, arrives two years after the story of Ted Kaczynski was adapted as a scripted series by Discovery.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
Elliott Halpern and Elizabeth Trojian

The four-hour docuseries, commissioned by Reelz, arrives two years after the story of Ted Kaczynski was adapted as a scripted series by Discovery.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN