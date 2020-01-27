Cream ups James Farr to VP, development
The Toronto-based prodco has promoted Farr to oversees the company's development staff while continuing his work as a factual producer.
The Toronto-based prodco has promoted Farr to oversees the company’s development staff while continuing his work as a factual producer.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN