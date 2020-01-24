Kew Media sells ‘Dance Moms’ prodco Collins Avenue Entertainment
Under the deal, California-based The Content Group has acquired all of Collins Avenue's physical assets, IP and key staff.
Under the deal, California-based The Content Group has acquired all of Collins Avenue’s physical assets, IP and key staff.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN