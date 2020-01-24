In brief: Production moves at LaRue Entertainment, Carousel Pictures
LaRue has hired Ariella Naymark (pictured) and promoted Tyler Metcalf, while Katelyn Cursio has been upped at Carousel, and more.
LaRue has hired Ariella Naymark (pictured) and promoted Tyler Metcalf, while Katelyn Cursio has been upped at Carousel, and more.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN