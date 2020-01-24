In brief: Production moves at LaRue Entertainment, Carousel Pictures

LaRue has hired Ariella Naymark (pictured) and promoted Tyler Metcalf, while Katelyn Cursio has been upped at Carousel, and more.
By Playback Staff
1 hour ago

LaRue has hired Ariella Naymark (pictured) and promoted Tyler Metcalf, while Katelyn Cursio has been upped at Carousel, and more.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN