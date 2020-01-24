Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Jan. 14 to 20, 2020
The Mandalorian and The Witcher continue to lead, while Letterkenny cracks the Top 10 Digital Original list.
The Mandalorian and The Witcher continued to lead the Digital Original list for the week of Jan. 14 to 20, 2020. All told, the chart saw The Mandalorian earn an average of 7,911,998 demand expressions, while The Witcher attracted 5,544,378. The Digital Original list also saw Letterkenny stay strong, landing at #10 with 2,193,139 expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 7,911,998 avg. demand expressions
2. The Witcher (Netflix): 5,544,378
3. Titans (Netflix): 3,165,300
4. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,109,109
5. You (Netflix): 2,988,600
6. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,607,825
7. Grace and Frankie (Netflix): 2,332,440
8. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,243,093
9. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,197,978
10. Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu): 2,193,139
Top 10 Overall Canadian TV Shows: Canada
1. The Mandalorian: 7,911,998 avg. demand expressions
2. The Witcher: 5,544,378
3. My Hero Academia: 4,698,485
4. Game Of Thrones: 4,408,547
5. Saturday Night Live: 4,034,463
6. Shameless: 3,791,479
7. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,730,627
8. The Good Place: 3,640,595
9. Vikings: 3,542,671
10. Steven Universe: 3,503,038
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Jan. 14 to 20, 2020.
Image of Letterkenny courtesy of Bell Media