Canadian copro My Salinger Year to open Berlinale

The film is written and directed by past Crystal Bear winner Philippe Falardeau and stars Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley.
By Kelly Townsend
25 mins ago
202003042_2_RWD_828

The film is written and directed by past Crystal Bear winner Philippe Falardeau and stars Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN