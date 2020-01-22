CMJ Productions rebrands under Attraction

The move comes as Attraction grows its English-language production, with CMJ execs Nicole Hamilton and Joey Case taking on expanded roles under the Attraction banner.
By Lauren Malyk
56 mins ago

The move comes as Attraction grows its English-language production, with CMJ execs Nicole Hamilton and Joey Case taking on expanded roles under the Attraction banner.

TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW

TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year

Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com

Click here to subscribe

Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN