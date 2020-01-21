Tracey Friesen named managing VP of CMPA’s B.C. branch
Reporting to COO Liz Shorten, Friesen will oversee provincial operations as well as providing strategic counsel on a number of key files.
Reporting to COO Liz Shorten, Friesen will oversee provincial operations as well as providing strategic counsel on a number of key files.
TO CONTINUE READING SUBSCRIBE NOW
TRY PLAYBACK FREE FOR 14 DAYS!
RATES: $12.95/month | $129.95/year
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Group Rates (5+ users): Contact Customer Care at customersupport-playback@brunico.com
Click here to subscribe
Already A Subscriber? SIGN IN