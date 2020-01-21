Tracey Friesen named managing VP of CMPA’s B.C. branch

Reporting to COO Liz Shorten, Friesen will oversee provincial operations as well as providing strategic counsel on a number of key files.
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago

