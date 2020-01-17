Kew temporarily ceases TSX trading after OSC order

The order from the Ontario Securities Commission comes after Kew said certain financial reports from the past four years "should no longer be relied upon."
By Jordan Pinto
1 hour ago
austin-distel-EMPZ7yRZoGw-unsplash (1)

