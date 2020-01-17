Hot Sheet: Digital Demand for Jan. 7 to 13, 2020
The Mandalorian comes out on top, while Letterkenny claims the #7 spot on the Digital Original list.
The Mandalorian (Disney+) and The Witcher (Netflix) continued to lead the Digital Original and Overall Canadian TV Show charts for the week of Jan. 7 to 13, 2020. Meanwhile, this week’s Digital Original list saw Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu) stay strong at #7, attracting an average of 2,513,716 demand expressions.
Top 10 Digital Originals: Canada
1. The Mandalorian (Disney+): 8,813,742 avg. demand expressions
2. The Witcher (Netflix): 6,681,687
3. You (Netflix): 4,026,465
4. Titans (Netflix): 3,401,207
5. Stranger Things (Netflix): 3,069,629
6. The Expanse (Amazon Prime Video): 2,763,433
7. Letterkenny (Crave/Hulu): 2,513,716
8. The Crown (Netflix): 2,299,865
9. Lucifer (Netflix): 2,252,086
10. Star Trek: Discovery (Crave/CTV Sci-Fi Channel): 2,250,677
Top 10 Overall Canadian TV Shows: Canada
1. The Mandalorian: 8,813,742 avg. demand expressions
2. The Witcher: 6,681,687
3. Game Of Thrones: 4,579,735
4. Saturday Night Live: 4,491,209
5. Shameless: 4,042,146
6. You: 4,026,465
7. My Hero Academia: 3,947,346
8. Grey’s Anatomy: 3,870,973
9. Steven Universe: 3,823,082
10. The Good Place: 3,783,648
The Digital Demand Hot Sheets do not reflect views on proprietary SVODs like Netflix, Crave or Amazon Prime Video. The data included in this article is based on Parrot Analytics’ global standardized TV measurement metric, Demand Expressions (DEX). DEX represents the total audience demand being expressed for a title, within a market. Audience demand reflects the desire, engagement and viewership, weighted by importance; so a stream/download is a higher expression of demand than a ‘like’/comment. From Parrot Analytics, the top streaming shows for the week of Jan. 7 to 13, 2020.
Image courtesy of Disney+